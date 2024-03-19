No-cost immunizations at Caldwell health fair

The Idaho Immunization Coalition (IIC) is inviting the public to its third annual health fair on Saturday, March 23.

The event provides free immunizations for all ages as well as health screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose and vision, all to promote a healthier and happier Idaho.

The event will also feature entertainment and fun with over 95 unique booths and vendors to enjoy as well as hands on STEM activities and performances by local dance groups.

“Our annual health fair is a great way for local organizations that are focused on comprehensive health to join together to support our shared communities. We are always striving to make this a fun afternoon that is filled with activities for everyone, as well as make this a one-stop shop that helps families get some of their routine health needs met,” said Heather Gagliano, Operation and Education Director for the Idaho Immunization Coalition.

The free event runs from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday, March 23 at the O'Connor Field House in Caldwell.