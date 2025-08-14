New police fee policy sparks controversy between Canyon County sheriff and Caldwell officials

CALDWELL, Idaho — Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue is criticizing Caldwell city leaders for their decision to charge for police presence at high-volume events, including this year's Caldwell Night Rodeo.

"This is what we do, this is our job. — We provide public safety no matter what the event is, no matter what's going on," Donahue said.

"It's a ludicrous idea," Donahue said.



Donahue says his frustrations are not directed at the Caldwell Police Department but rather at Caldwell city leaders.

"We are gonna charge them law enforcement service, which is your job to begin with — and again, not the chief, but the city. I just think that's terrible PR. It's a terrible look for the city of Caldwell, especially if you stack it on to already unfavorable things that have been coming at this city for the last several years," Donahue said.

As a former board member of the Caldwell Night Rodeo, the issue hits close to home for Sheriff Donahue. He understands how the rodeo prepares for its week-long event and the revenue it brings into the city.

"There's certain fundamentals that you don't just get to set to the side. There are certain jobs that are just our job. We are commission officers — we gotta do our job," Donahue said.

I asked Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram about the change. He said it's about budget and balance.

"This year, to no surprise, it's a very, very tough year fiscally. I have to be the best steward of taxpayer dollars. Last year — to put this in perspective — it cost Caldwell taxpayers about $20,000 in overtime for police personnel," Ingram said.

I requested public records on the issue, which I'm still waiting for. However, Chief Ingram did give me a copy of the Police Labor Agreement.

"But again, there is no surprise, Leslie. This is not like an 'aha, we got you' moment — but put this in perspective. We asked for around $20,000, which is what we paid out last year in overtime. We understand, as a rodeo, it's a tough pill to swallow, so we knocked it down to half — we agreed on about $7,000," Ingram said.

Other big events like the Canyon County Fair, College of Idaho football games, and others can expect a similar price tag.

"When it comes down to that, this is business — this isn't personal," Ingram said.

While he personally volunteers at the rodeo, Ingram explained that in his official role, he has a duty to protect both event goers and taxpayers.

"It's not fair to the taxpayers that are not using these events, or going, or attending these events, to have to: A) have a delayed police response and emergency services, and then B) have to pay the bill for a private, for-profit business," Ingram said.

