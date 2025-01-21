New impact fees proposed to fund Caldwell road expansion amid rapid development

CALDWELL, Idaho — As the city of Caldwell continues to grow, many residents have noticed a corresponding increase in traffic.

Shawn Gates expressed frustration with the current conditions, stating, “Oh my goodness, everywhere I go it’s at least a 15-minute drive.” He noted that what used to be a small trip has now nearly doubled in time due to congestion.

In response to these challenges, Rob Macdonald, the city’s public works director, shared that Caldwell hopes an impact fee program can help alleviate some of the traffic issues.

“As each developer comes in, they pay traffic impact fees, which go directly to the projects listed in the plan,” MacDonald said. He pointed out that this is the first time Caldwell has introduced such a fee, which could allow the city to utilize taxpayer money for other much-needed road projects.

MacDonald added, “The plan outlines a lot of those projects.” He recognizes that travel times have increased significantly, making improvements essential.

Ashley Bear, another resident, noted that the city’s roads need upgrades due to the increase in traffic. She agreed that developers should be responsible for paying impact fees. “There’s a lot of developments coming all over the place, and if they don’t expand the roads, they’re just going to get more and more congested,” Bear said.

When asked whether this fee should have been introduced earlier, she acknowledged that while the city can't plan for everything, it is indeed time to hold future developments accountable. “If developers are building in neighborhoods, it only makes sense that they expand a road a little bit where they are building,” Bear said.