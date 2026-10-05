New eastbound I-84 lanes to open in Caldwell after overnight ramp closures

CALDWELL, Idaho — New permanent eastbound lanes on I-84 in Caldwell are set to open this week as crews shift traffic between Centennial Way and Franklin Road.

The traffic shift will move eastbound traffic from the center of the interstate onto the new lanes, including the new side of the 10th Avenue Interchange bridge.

To complete the shift, three eastbound ramps will close from 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The closures include:



The eastbound off-ramp at 10th Avenue

The eastbound off-ramp at Franklin Road

The eastbound on-ramp at 10th Avenue

The Idaho Transportation Department said drivers must exit early at Centennial Way, Exit 27. Drivers who miss the exit will need to continue to Karcher Road, Exit 33, in Nampa.

Idaho Transportation Department

ITP said only one night of multiple ramp closures is needed to complete the traffic shift.

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