New Caldwell reporting tool helping residents remove graffiti

CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell and The Caldwell Police Department are working together to offer residents a new reporting tool designed to help mitigate and erase illegal graffiti across the municipality. The tagging isn't new to the City of Caldwell but after a historic building was tagged last week, the city wants to ensure everyone is safe and that the graffiti gets cleaned up.



Email graffiti@CityofCaldwell.org to report tagging once received and a contractor will come and get the cleanup started.

Due to frequent taggings, The City of Caldwell and The Caldwell Police Department are introducing a new graffiti reporting tool. As I previously reported, it comes after a historic building was tagged in downtown Caldwell.

"Honestly coming away from that I was kinda hopeful that you know... me and my friends and family would be in a safer environment," said Paris Johnson, a Caldwell resident.

Johnson tells me that when she moved here, she didn't expect to see so much graffiti and wonders if her personal property is next. "Seeing it lately, I feel like it's gotten worse," said Johnson.

In a statement introducing the tool, Mayor Jarom Wagoner said "The community's help is needed to keep the city clean and welcoming to all."

Citizens can report illegal graffiti by emailing graffiti@cityofcaldwell.org. In the email, residents may send pictures and share any other necessary information so that the city can quickly clean up the graffiti.

Once the report is received, it will be routed to a contractor who will then work to remove the tags.

"Just knowing that the one thing I was hoping to get fix... is now getting fixed— it's reassuring for me and my family," said Johnson

In a statement, Caldwell police department captain Rob Rosin said, "Lingering graffiti can attract more crimes or give the impression such activity is tolerated. Adding this tool gives residents an effective way to get rid of it."