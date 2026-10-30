New ambulance station, EMS training center, supply hub coming to south Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — A new ambulance station, EMS training center and medical supply hub is coming to South Caldwell, officials announced Friday.

The future Station 55 will be located at the southwest corner of the intersection of E. Utstick Road and Oregon Avenue, next to Caldwell Fire Department Station No. 2.

The Canyon County Ambulance District says the new station will increase the number of ambulances serving Caldwell and will be the first Canyon County Paramedics station added in the city in more than 20 years.

The investment was made possible when voters approved a temporary levy override in May 2025.

"I want to thank Canyon County residents who supported the paramedics levy and helped make this project possible," Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips said in a statement on Friday."With Caldwell Fire and Canyon County Paramedics working side by side, this new facility will strengthen emergency medical services and help us better serve our growing community for years to come."

Planners hope the new station improves coverage in South Caldwell and will help lower demand for ambulances based in Nampa or Middleton.

"Timely care is crucial during emergencies such as strokes, heart attacks and major trauma," Canyon County Ambulance District Chief Michael Stowell said. "By expanding ambulance coverage in south Caldwell and strengthening our response across the county, this station will help improve health outcomes for Caldwell residents and communities throughout Canton County."

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