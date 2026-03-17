'Music brings people together': Caldwell police bagpipe unit honors fallen, unites community

CALDWELL, Idaho — The sound of bagpipes signals ceremony, remembrance, and tradition, and in Caldwell, it is also bringing neighbors together.

The Caldwell Police Honor Platoon, a group made up of the department's Honor Guard and Pipes and Drums, performs at memorials, ceremonies, and community events across the Treasure Valley.

WATCH | Learn more behind the Platoons tradition—

Caldwell police bagpipers honor fallen, unite community

Sergeant Aaron Striebel, a detective with the Caldwell Police Department, serves as Pipe Major for the band. Striebel did not grow up playing the bagpipes. He learned when the department's former police chief decided to start a band.

"Music brings people together. Especially an instrument as unique as the bagpipes, people always say it stirs their soul," Striebel said.

The group officially formed in 2019 with 4 original members, all sworn Caldwell Police Department officers, including 2 pipers and 2 drummers. Since then, the band has grown to include civilian members, most of them retired law enforcement or military, who bring years of experience playing instruments.

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"The Caldwell Police Honor Platoon includes both our Honor Guard and our Pipes and Drums. The Honor Guard is more ceremonial, presenting colors and things like that, while the Pipes and Drums also get involved in community events like St. Patrick's Day parades and other celebrations," Striebel said.

While many performances take place during celebrations, the group's most important role is honoring officers and first responders who died in the line of duty, including police officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel.

"One of the solemn responsibilities we have is to render honors at memorial services and line-of-duty death services. That's really our primary goal to honor the fallen and their families," Striebel said.

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Striebel pointed to the service for Deputy Bolter in Canyon County as one that hit especially close to home. The Ada County deputy was killed in the line of duty, and the Honor Platoon participated in the memorial as a sister agency in the county.

The band has also traveled beyond the Treasure Valley to honor fallen first responders. Last summer, members traveled to Coeur d'Alene to honor 2 firefighters who were murdered.

"That means a lot to me that I can't really put into words," Striebel said.

The Honor Platoon has also represented Caldwell on a national stage, traveling to Washington, D.C., multiple times during Police Week to perform at the National Law Enforcement Memorial and at the White House, playing alongside bands from around the world.

Events like St. Patrick's Day allow the group to perform in a more festive setting while still carrying that same tradition and representing the city of Caldwell.

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"Being able to connect with people through music is something I've never experienced before in my career. It's an amazing opportunity," Striebel said.

Members say the music also helps bridge the gap between officers and the community they serve.

"We want people to know we're part of this community. We live here, we grew up here, and we love it here," Striebel said.

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"This world has too much divide, and we want to come together," Striebel said.

The Caldwell Police Honor Platoon will perform throughout St. Patrick's Day events in the community.

Tuesday, March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day

3:00 p.m. – McCleary’s

5:30 p.m. – The White Horse

6:00 p.m. – Indian Creek Steakhouse

6:30 p.m. – Roots & Company

7:00 p.m. – McCleary’s

7:30 p.m. – The White Horse

9:00 p.m. – Roots & Company

Grab your green, support local businesses, and enjoy the sounds of the pipes around downtown Caldwell!

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.