FBI task force presence in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department is clearing the scene following a shooting involving law enforcement on Arcadian Drive that sent one person to the hospital.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the incident took place around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Caldwell Police says the incident involved the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crime Task Force, which is an FBI-led agency.

A suspect was injured in the shooting, but at this point, it's unclear which agency fired. The suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

The incident is being investigated by the FBI.