Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCaldwell

Actions

FBI task force presence in Caldwell

Multiple agencies involved in Caldwell shooting
Caldwell Multi-agency shooting
Keith Burrell
A multi agency officer involved shooting in Caldwell. Photo: Keith Burrell
Caldwell Multi-agency shooting
Posted
and last updated

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department is clearing the scene following a shooting involving law enforcement on Arcadian Drive that sent one person to the hospital.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the incident took place around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Caldwell Police says the incident involved the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crime Task Force, which is an FBI-led agency.

A suspect was injured in the shooting, but at this point, it's unclear which agency fired. The suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

The incident is being investigated by the FBI.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.