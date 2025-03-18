Multi-Agency investigation in Caldwell yields no evidence of buried body

CALDWELL, Idaho — CALDWELL, Idaho — Investigators spent hours digging up the backyard of a Caldwell property on Sunday, after receiving a tip about a possible buried body. However, one day later, the scene remained silent, with no remains found.

"It's not common," said Caldwell Police Sgt. Scott Crupper.

The investigation began last Thursday when Caldwell Police assisted Nampa Police in serving a search warrant for a drug investigation. During this process, authorities received a tip that a body was buried in the backyard of a home near Indiana Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

"Two independent cadaver dogs alerted to the same spots in the yard," said Sgt. Crupper.

Following this development, Caldwell PD obtained their own warrant and began an extensive investigation. Sgt. Crupper said multiple agencies, including experts from Boise State and Idaho State University, spent eight hours excavating the backyard, even digging by hand. Despite their efforts, no evidence of a body was found.

"There were no remains found, and the case was closed," said Sgt. Crupper.

Sgt. Crupper emphasized that the department takes all tips seriously, especially when dealing with uncommon allegations such as this one.

"A part of this investigation was to follow up on any missing person cases or any information that we had at our agency or any other agency around here that any potential people that are missing would have been a victim of this. There was no information to corroborate that at all," said Sgt. Crupper.

After no remains were found, crews filled in the dig site. Any repairs to the area will be handled by Nampa.

"It's a very unusual thing to have happened in Caldwell," said Sgt. Crupper.

As for the drug-related investigation, Nampa Police have not made any arrests yet, but they confirmed the investigation is ongoing.