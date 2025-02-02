Missing 73-year-old man reported last seen in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Dan Erksine, a 73-year-old from Parma, is missing. His family and authorities are working hard to find him. Today at 12:41 p.m. a "Public Safety Alert" went out across the Treasure Valley that indicated Erksine was last seen in Caldwell on February 1st. He was wearing a "black Carhartt coat, red and black checkered shirt, blue jeans" at the time.

That same alert says that Erskine struggles with memory loss and needs regular medication. Authorities believe he may be driving a 1994 Dodge Ram Truck with a green and silver exterior and loaded truck bed. The license plate number is 2CMM95.

Endangered Missing Persons Alert pic.twitter.com/1tghYPPjCV — ISP - Missing Persons Alerts (@ISP_Alerts) February 2, 2025

If you have any information regarding Dan Erskine's whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.