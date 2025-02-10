Minimal damage in Caldwell home fire due to recently installed smoke detectors

CALDWELL, Idaho — Five people are safe and unharmed, thanks to in-home smoke detectors, and quick action from a neighbor.

The Caldwell Fire Department says the house fire happened on Friday, in the Indian Creek Estates neighborhood, when a stove burner that was left on ignited nearby items.

Caldwell Fire says thanks to the detection system, five people were able to escape the home, and a neighbor was able to contain the fire with snow.

The detection system was recently installed in the home by the Caldwell Fire Department.

The Indian Creek Estates neighborhood was identified as an at-risk area, following an analysis from the department's Community Risk Reduction Initiative, leading the Department to install smoke detectors in 20 homes in November.

The fire department says before the installation, this home only had one expired smoke detector.

According to Deputy Fire Marshal Richard, the family will be able to return to their home after minor repairs.

Caldwell Fire will continue smoke detector installations in April, through a partnership with the American Red Cross. In the meantime, the department urges everyone to have working smoke detectors in their home, and if you need help with installation, to call the department at 208-455-3032.

