Measles cases in Canyon County raise concerns as Idaho vaccination rates decline

CALDWELL, Idaho — Five confirmed measles cases within a single household in Canyon County are highlighting growing public health concerns as Idaho experiences a statewide rise in cases and declining childhood immunization rates.

"There are five cases. That's worrisome, but so far we have not seen spread into the community," said Dr. Christine Hahn, the state epidemiologist with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

While officials are relieved the virus has not spread beyond that family, as they are taking all precautions, Hahn said the situation reflects a larger shift happening across Idaho.

"Ten years ago, we had no cases of measles in the state," Hahn said. "Now we're seeing cases starting in 2024 and 2025 all around the state. That's very unusual compared to where we were a decade ago."

Health officials say Idaho has reported more than 20 measles cases since late 2025, including several confirmed this year. Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus and can lead to severe complications, especially for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

"There's no specific treatment for measles," Hahn said. "Once a child or adult gets measles, it can be very severe, even when medical care is immediate."

The rise in cases comes as vaccination rates among school-age children continue to decline. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 17,467 Idaho kindergartners received required vaccinations during the 2024–2025 school year, while roughly 3,427 students were exempt from one or more vaccines.

"We are worried that we are now below the threshold where we can prevent outbreaks in schools," she said.

She also acknowledged that recent changes in federal guidance and public debate surrounding childhood vaccination schedules may be contributing to confusion among families.

"I do worry that there's not a clear voice right now," Hahn said. "It's always confusing when there are different recommendations out there. We hope we can come together, have solid recommendations, and speak with one voice."

To help families better understand the MMR vaccine, local pediatrician Dr. Sara Swoboda at Saint Luke's says it remains one of the most effective tools to prevent measles. The vaccine uses a weakened form of the virus to help the body build antibodies without causing illness.

Doctors say children who receive one dose of the measles vaccine are about 93% protected, while those who receive the recommended two doses are up to 99% protected from severe disease.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare urges families with questions about vaccines to contact their child's health care provider to discuss immunization options and individual health needs.

