Meals on Wheels in Caldwell pushes through the snow to deliver meals

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Meals on Wheels:



Continues to deliver meals despite the weather conditions.

Delivers more than 100 meals from Monday to Friday in the Caldwell area.

Deliver to home-bound seniors and people with disabilities.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"Meals on Wheels delivers every day no matter what the weather is," said Meals on Wheels Coordinator, Julie Warwick.

Meals on Wheels is a non-profit organization where volunteers go door to door dropping off meals in the Caldwell area.

"We deliver to home-bound seniors and folks that have disabilities," said Warwick. "The folks that we deliver to…the meals are a voluntary donation so they're not required to pay for them."

With the new year, came some new changes for the organization. Switching their supplier and now getting their pre-packaged meals from Metro Meals on Wheels in Boise.

They deliver more than 100 meals Monday through Friday in Caldwell alone.

"And on Tuesdays, we deliver to rural Caldwell, Middleton, and Greenleaf and we deliver about 140 meals on Tuesdays," said Warwick. "And those are frozen meals that go to those folks because we only deliver to them once a week."

And if you are worried they won't make it because of the weather...

"I just want to reassure folks, unless they hear from Caldwell Meals on Wheels directly, they will get a meal," said Warwick. "We just kind of power through it with our wonderful volunteers."