Mayor Wagoner considering a formal parking committee for downtown Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — After two city council members formed a volunteer group to help with solutions on ways to help with downtown parking problems, Caldwell Mayor Wagoner has decided to potentially form a formal committee for the city.



The volunteer group was formed with business owners and locals to help with solutions.

The two options that the group offered will still be considered.

Mayor Wagoner is hoping this formal group will be filled with city staff and business owners.

Locals are still able to submit their comments at Cityclerk@cityofcaldwell.org

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Downtown Caldwell has had numerous changes throughout the year, but one huge change that made an impact was the installment of parking meters — as well as the removal of them. But the parking problem in Caldwell has not gone away.

Earlier this month, City council members Register and Doty created a volunteer group with business owners and community members from the city to help find possible solutions.

The two potential options that they came up with were bringing back designated parking times without the meters: option one was 3-hour parking times Monday- Friday or Tuesday-Saturdayand the second option was the same but extending it to 4 hours.

They also suggested some areas of downtown have longer parking times, especially around the movie theater, and agreed overnight parking would not be tolerated.

But Mayor Wagoner has decided to potentially go a different route.

"Because just taking out the parking meters did not solve the issue we still have the problem of parking in downtown Caldwell," Mayor Wagoner.

Although he tells me he's grateful for the insight of the volunteer group and the council members, he feels it's best to have a more formal parking committee.

"We want to make sure that we are not disregarding all of that work of that group and what they put in," Mayor Wagoner said. "There's been some great feedback from the members on that panel and we want to make sure those are heard."

"So that's what will be discussed with the council to get their feedback on that and if so, which direction do we go and what does that look like,"Mayor Wagoner continued.

When asked if the committee's two recommendations may or may not still be considered and if public comment is still being taken over the matter, he tells me 'yes'.