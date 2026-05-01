Mariachi Sol de Acapulco partners with local Caldwell students to keep cultural traditions alive

CALDWELL, Idaho — A professional Caldwell mariachi group is partnering with a Caldwell middle school to keep cultural traditions alive for a new generation of students.

Mariachi Sol de Acapulco is teaming up with Syringa Middle School's student mariachi band, giving young musicians the chance to learn from experienced performers and share their culture with their classmates.

Watch: Mariachi Sol de Acapulco and Syringa Middle School bring culture to life for students.

Mariachi group partners with Caldwell middle school to honor cultural traditions

For the students involved, the experience brings a mix of nerves and excitement.

"It was nerve-wracking, but at the same time exciting," Maria Paula Mason said.

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With guidance from Mariachi Sol de Acapulco, Syringa's student mariachi band is honoring tradition one song at a time. For them, mariachi isn't just about performing for a crowd — it's about showing others who they are and reminding the next generation to appreciate and respect different cultures and backgrounds.

Ana Flores, a member of Mariachi Sol de Acapulco, said the connection between performers and young people is at the heart of what they do.

"It's important because we crave that connection, especially with the young people. There's so many people that want to see themselves in the people that are standing in front of them teaching them, but when we're performing we see the connection without any words," explained Flores.

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For many students, stepping in front of their classmates takes courage — but once the music starts, something shifts.

"Spark in my heart, you know— start getting— feeling the rhythm, getting used to it," Aaron Rodriguez said of his connection with the music.

Beyond the performance, students say the experience is also about sharing who they are with others.

"Letting them have an experience to see all this. Everyone can learn. It's never too late to learn an instrument or singing," Xochilt Calderon-Mendoza said.

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Flores said the music carries a meaning that goes far beyond the stage.

"People you might have nothing in common with— music brings those different people together, no matter what background," said Flores. "We come from strong, courageous people, and we show it every day when we show up to work, when we show up to school, when we continue dreaming and achieving goals. So it's a lot more than just the music."

Thanks to Caldwell Fine Arts, the partnership isn't stopping at Syringa. The group will bring their music and culture to more schools across the district next week.

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