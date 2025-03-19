Man killed in Caldwell hit and run, State Police ask for help finding suspect vehicle

CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho State Police troopers are asking for the public's help to find a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Caldwell on Tuesday evening.

ISP says a 55-year-old Caldwell man is dead after he was riding his bicycle on US 20-26, and was hit by a gray car turning westbound from the I-84 off-ramp. State Police say the driver fled the scene, and the man was struck a second time by a Ram 2500 also turning westbound.

The man died at the scene.

Now, ISP is asking for help finding a 2004-2006 Acura TL. They say it was last seen driving southbound on US 20-26 after the crash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact ISP dispatch at (208) 846-7500.(208) 846-7500.

“We are committed to investigating and determining who is responsible. We urge anyone with information to come forward and help us solve this case," wrote Captain Mike Winans in a press release.