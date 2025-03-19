Watch Now
Man killed in Caldwell hit and run, State Police ask for help finding suspect vehicle

Idaho State Police
ISP is asking the public for help finding the pictured 2004-2006 Acura TL.
CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho State Police troopers are asking for the public's help to find a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Caldwell on Tuesday evening.

ISP says a 55-year-old Caldwell man is dead after he was riding his bicycle on US 20-26, and was hit by a gray car turning westbound from the I-84 off-ramp. State Police say the driver fled the scene, and the man was struck a second time by a Ram 2500 also turning westbound.

The man died at the scene.

Now, ISP is asking for help finding a 2004-2006 Acura TL. They say it was last seen driving southbound on US 20-26 after the crash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact ISP dispatch at (208) 846-7500.(208) 846-7500.

“We are committed to investigating and determining who is responsible. We urge anyone with information to come forward and help us solve this case," wrote Captain Mike Winans in a press release.

