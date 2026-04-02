Man connected to Caldwell church sentenced for child sex crimes; police seek other victims

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 67-year-old Caldwell man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison after being convicted of multiple sex crimes involving children.

Weldon Haney was sentenced this week to a total of 70 years, including 50 years fixed and 20 years indeterminate, for three counts of lewd conduct and one count of sexual abuse of a child under 16. The crimes happened between 2022 and 2024.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims based on the pattern of the offenses. Authorities say Haney attended Calvary Temple Church in Caldwell for many years, and three of the known victims met him through the church.

Police are asking anyone with information about Haney to contact the Caldwell Police Department at 208-455-4624.

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