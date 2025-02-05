Man arrested for using barcode ring in Caldwell Walmart theft

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 32-year-old man was arrested for felony burglary after admitting to a theft scheme at a Caldwell Walmart. Dylan Rockwell was caught using a ring with a barcode for tomato soup to disguise large items at checkout, according to Caldwell Police.

At 6 p.m. on Feb. 2., officers were dispatched to Walmart on Cleveland Boulevard in response to a theft in progress. En route, dispatch informed officers that Rockwell had exited the store westbound in his vehicle. They provided a description of the suspect and the vehicle, Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram said.

Officers tracked Rockwell to his residence, where they detained him without incident and recovered the stolen merchandise. During questioning, authorities say Rockwell confessed to committing several thefts from Walmart.

Rockwell revealed that he had been using a ring with a barcode for tomato soup to scan large items, tricking the register into listing them at a much lower price. On this occasion, he had stolen a grill valued at $300.

Following his admission, Rockwell was arrested and charged with felony burglary.

Ingram commented on the unique method Rockwell used, saying, “Sorry Mr. Rockwell, your tactics didn’t work this time, but we appreciate your creativity. We know that times are tough, but your ingenuity got you some county soup for dinner.”