Major upgrades are on the way for Canyon County first responders—all without tapping into taxpayer pockets

CALDWELL, Idaho — Several local agencies are set to receive major upgrades, all thanks to federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). These improvements, which aim to enhance equipment and facilities for first responders, will not burden local taxpayers.

Among the most notable upgrades, the Caldwell Police and Fire Departments will soon oversee the construction of a new, state-of-the-art training facility. In addition, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office will receive a dedicated administration office, a long-awaited improvement that will support the growing needs of the department.

"It's just been something out of reach just due to the cost," said Canyon County Sheriff, Kieran Donahue.

Earlier this week, the Caldwell City Council approved $787,707 in ARPA funds to finance the new training facility, which will serve both the fire and police departments. The facility is designed to provide first responders with a modern, dedicated space for training and collaboration.

"And with the growth and development both in buildings and population across the city, so must our services grow," said Matt Shupe, Deputy Chief of The Caldwell Fire Department. "To keep up with the demand for services in the area, we have to hire more firefighters, we have to hire more police officers—and that takes training and ongoing training."

One key feature of the new facility will be a dedicated mat room, designed to give the police department a space to enhance self-defense and arrest techniques. This will help officers better prepare for the challenges they face while ensuring the safety of both themselves and the public.

"It's called ARCON for short, but it stands for Arrest and Control. These are basically tactics we use for officers to keep themselves safe when they're in physical combat with a suspect," said Shawn Sopoaga, Deputy Chief of The Caldwell Police Department.

To begin training before the new facility is completed, the department has also requested more than $10,000 in ARPA funds to purchase arrest and control mats. This investment will allow officers to start their training immediately.

"So once we do get that room in there, we will have a top-of-the-line facility for our officers to train," said Deputy Chief Sopoaga.

At the county level, over $27 million in ARPA funds will be directed toward a new administration building for the Sheriff's Office. The upgrade is a welcome change for Sheriff Donahue, whose staff has long worked out of the cramped and outdated courthouse.

"As our population grows, so do the duties of a sheriff," Donahue said. "This new facility will finally give my deputies the space they need, and free up space for courthouse staff."

Donahue believes the new building will serve the department well for years to come, helping to streamline operations and prepare for future growth.

"There are so many things [that were] thought ahead that this thing will carry us into the future," said Sheriff Donahue.