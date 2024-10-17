Local businesses express concerns over the proposed Caldwell Event Center District

CALDWELL, Idaho — Concerns are rising in Caldwell over a proposed Event Center District Master Plan that could threaten local operations. Recently approved by the Planning and Zoning Committee, the plan aims to develop hotels, restaurants, and improvements to the baseball field but has excluded nearby businesses.



The City of Caldwell Planning and Zoning approved the Caldwell Event Center District Subarea Master Plan.

Local businesses are concerned after the plan didn't include them.



"It's heartbreaking because we love it here so much and we feel like we are being pushed out of our city," said Business Owner Salon Elevation Rebecca Whitmire.

The City of Caldwell has been growing over the years and with growth comes new developments.

The city introduced a plan for a possible Event Center District which includes hotels, restaurants, and new improvements to the baseball field on Linden and Blaine St.

"So we've never had a master plan for the Caldwell Event Center and this was long overdue," said Business Owner Salon Elevation Courtney Christie.

Just last week, the city's Planning and Zoning Committee approved the plans, which left out local businesses in that area.

"Hey, do you guys see this, did you see that your business isn't included," said Christie.

Courtney and Rebecca have owned Salon Elevation for 10 years and after finally settling at the Willows building, they said their hearts dropped after hearing the news from clients that they might have to move once again.

"When we moved into this location we spent almost two years to find somewhere that would take a salon and nowhere would. They wanted restaurants they wanted storefronts," said Christie.

They weren't the only ones that have been worried and wanted answers.

Just a few doors down The Beard Smith Barbershop also expressed concerns.

"The economy has been up and down up and down especially in the service industry, so to think about having to move to a whole different building and area is pretty scary," said business owner Ariana Osborn.

"It's also frustrating, the fact that nothing was told to us. I still don't know the details about what's going on, and most of the stuff I am hearing it from different sources so I don't know what to believe," said Osborn.

After doing some research and sitting down with city Economic Development Director Steve Jenkins I found out that this Master plan is really just a plan of what Caldwell may look like over time.

"So the city does intend to purchase any of those buildings or businesses that operate on those buildings to tie in with this plan," said Economic Development Director Steve Jenkins.

Jenkins tells me if the plan is approved by the city council the overall goal is to continue to support businesses in the area.

"So it gives us a good perspective of how the area could look and how it can develop but it's not definitive us to hey we are gonna go in and take down those properties and go buy out those businesses the city doesn't intend to do that," said Jenkins.

