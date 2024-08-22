Local business helps Caldwell Community kick off the week fresh with yoga

CALDWELL, Idaho — Local business 2 C Yoga, run by Teresa Crowley and Nicole Beall, has been helping the Caldwell community kick off their weeks with refreshing Monday morning yoga sessions. For several summers, they’ve offered these free classes to everyone—from first-timers to seasoned yogis. Teresa and Nicole genuinely enjoy welcoming people and making yoga accessible and enjoyable for all.

When asked why they chose Indian Creek Plaza as their location, Beall explained,

“We wanted to do this in Indian Creek Plaza because our studio's foundation is supporting our community's health. What better way than to be right here on the plaza in the shade? It also gives the community a chance to try yoga if they’re nervous.”

The classes are led by experienced instructors who are passionate about what they do. Instructor Dalle McDonald shared that the most exciting part of teaching is,

“It's like a new puzzle every time. Everyone brings something new and unique to the class, which makes each session a fresh challenge.”

2 C Yoga will hold their final class at Indian Creek Plaza this Monday. To find out where their next Caldwell location will be, catch up with them on Instagram @2c.yoga.



2 C Yoga's last session at Indian Creek Plaza is this Monday stay up to date on their next Caldwell place on Instagram .

Monday mornings can be tough for many, especially if it's the start of your work week.

That's why Nicole Beall with 2 C Yoga sets up at Indian Creek Plaza to support the community with an outdoor yoga class to kick off the week.

It's now a staple for the local business offering an assortment of classes for experts and first timers alike -- to come out and give it a try.

Instructor Dalle McDonald tells me this is her passion

and she lights up when she sees new yogis join her practice.

And every class evolves into something new