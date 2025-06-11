Lightning strike sparks house fire in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Wednesday morning, crews with the Caldwell Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire that was caused by lightning.

The inhabitants of the home, a husband and wife, were able to evacuate themselves, their two dogs, and cat safely.

Neighbors offered critical support in terms of the evacuation effort while simultaneously spraying homes with water to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby residences.

According to the Caldwell Fire Department, the fire ignited on the roof and spread to the attic, causing significant damage to the house.

Caldwell Fire Department

The Caldwell Burnout Fund, which helps families displaced by fire, will assist the family financially, including helping to situate them in a hotel, while they deal with the aftermath of this natural disaster.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.