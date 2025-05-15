Leading the Charge: Caldwell PD gathers mounted police officers for certification course

CALDWELL, Idaho — If you live in Caldwell, there's a decent chance you've seen officers riding on horseback around town. But to saddle up, officers are required to get certified via a Basic Mounted Patrol Course.

This year, the Caldwell Police Department is bringing mounted officers from across the region to participate in hands-on training so that other officers can get certified and start rounding up criminals.

With support from the Western States Mounted Officers Association, the course will commence on May 19th and last for five days.

“The course coming here is very significant,” said Lieutenant John Tucker. Tucker added that in the past riders would have to travel to other states to get certified but now they can do so right here in Idaho.

The Basic Mounted Patrol Course covers real-world scenarios that mounted patrol officers may encounter, while preparing them to respond effectively in emergency situations.

Lieutenant Tucker says that mounted officers encounter unique situations that require unique training. “Even Fireworks at night, all kinds of things that are sensory deals that you may run into out on the street.”

As a nonprofit foundation funded through donations, Lieutenant Tucker describes the mounted unit in Caldwell as representing what the community is all about.

“You look at Caldwell, Caldwell is a very agricultural area still,” said Tucker. "And with horses, the [people] feel as though it mirrors the city and also brings everyone together."

“I mean, you see an officer ride around in the car, and people may wave or they may not, but on a horse, everybody is waving, they are coming up, they are bringing their kids, they want to come say hi, the community policing aspect of it is phenomenal.”

Mounted officers from several agencies will participate in the unique basic patrol course, including the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Meridian Police, the Bureau of Land Management, and Valley County Sheriff's Office.

The 5-day course will take place at the O'Connor Field House, starting May 19th.