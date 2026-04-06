Large power outage reported in downtown Caldwell due to 'equipment issue'

CALDWELL, Idaho — A large power outage is being reported in downtown Caldwell, with an estimated 1,389 customers currently without power.

According to Idaho Power, crews are on-site working to remedy an "equipment issue."

The outage was reported at 12:15 p.m., and Idaho Power estimates the outage will be fixed by 1:00 p.m.

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