Lane closure on I-84 after vehicle hits overpass north of Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Update: Due to structural damage, the US-20/26 bridge is expected to remain closed for several weeks.

The Idaho Transportation Department says a vehicle hit a bridge over I-84 Tuesday morning. The right eastbound lane is closed near exit 26, north of Caldwell.

The lane is expected to be closed for several hours so crews can remove loose metal from the bridge.

The US-26 bridge is also closed so it can be inspected and the damage can be assessed. ITD says it will reopen the lanes on the bridge as soon as it is safe.

IDT says drivers should slow down and expect delays in the area. You can check the 511 mobile app for updated closure information.