Caldwell Labor and Delivery and NICU units scheduled to close in two months

CALDWELL, Idaho — The West Valley Medical Center will be closing its Labor and Delivery and NICU units at its Caldwell location on April 1st, 2024.

The decision was made after seeing a decline in the number of births and challenges in securing consistent coverage according to a statement from the hospital.

"Over the past few years, we have seen a decline in the number of births at our hospital and challenges in securing consistent coverage. That's why we recently made this difficult decision to close our Labor and Delivery Unit, along with the associated Neonatal Intensive Care Unit," said Kaycee Emery, the Director of Marketing and Public Relations for West Valley Medical Center. "We continue to expand and enhance other services at the hospital and remain committed to serving patients and communities."

Patients are to receive updates from their respective, credentialed providers according to the hospital.