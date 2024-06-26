Jury finds Caldwell man guilty in 1982 homicide case

CALDWELL, Idaho — A jury in Canyon County found 66-year-old David Dalrymple guilty of the 1982 rape and murder of nine year old Daralyn Johnson.

The Canyon County Prosecutor said the case remained an open and active investigation after Charles Fain was released in 2001. Fain was originally convicted of the kidnapping, rape and murder of Daralyn. DNA evidence that was not available at the time exonerated him.

In April 2020, DNA evidence came back from a lab in California identifying Dalrymple as the primary suspect. The samples sent to the lab were the same used to exonerate Charles Fain in 2001.

Dalrymple was previously charged with kidnapping, second degree kidnapping, lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under the age of 16 and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16. He is already serving a life sentence for the lewd and lascivious conduct charge.

Dalrymple's sentencing has been set for 9 am on Sept. 6, 2024, before the Honorable Thomas J. Whitney.