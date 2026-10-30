Judge scolds man after handing down life sentence for shooting at Caldwell cops

CALDWELL, Idaho — A man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after repeatedly firing gunshots at Caldwell Police officers during a high-speed chase last year.

Back in September 2025 police tried pulling over Alfredo Paz, 50.

Instead, he fled, reaching speeds of up to 80 mph, all while shooting at pursuing officers.

Police returned fire, striking Paz in the buttocks, before taking him into custody.

This past July, Paz pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including two counts of assault with intent to commit murder on a law enforcement officer.

Prosecutors were hoping to secure a fixed lifetime sentence.

Defense attorneys claimed Paz suffered from "generational trauma," urging District Judge Davis F. VanderVelde to not make him "another statistic of institutionalization."

VanderVelde ended up imposing a life sentence with 27-years fixed, meaning Paz will be eligible for parole once that time is served.

In handing down the punishment, VanderVelde reportedly told Paz “You have regularly throughout your life endangered the lives of members of our community.”

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton