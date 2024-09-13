It's Spooky Season: Caldwell's Requiem House full of Haunted History

CALDWELL, Idaho — In downtown Caldwell, the Requiem Haunted House has been spooking the community since 2017. Krista Bower-Wood, who owns the business didn’t realize the old building might actually be haunted when she bought it. She and her crew have definitely felt some creepy stuff, but it hasn’t scared them off.

Right in the middle of downtown Caldwell is a historic haunted house spooking the Canyon County community since 2017.

Every year it attracts more groups and friends and families appealing to a unique crowd with an authentic history.

"You can tell when they are around you, you'll get goosebumps or feel sick," said Requiem Haunted House owner Krista Bower-Wood.

Owner Krista Bower-Wood says when she bought the old downtown building she had no idea her haunted house may actually be haunted.

"When we started building in and started enclosing everything that's when we've gotten the most activity," said Bower-Wood, activity she says she and her staff have experienced.

"I had the loudest growl next to me in my ear and I was like did you hear that and she was like you mean the growl yeah it's time to go," said Bower-Wood.

Although the unexplained activity hasn't scared her away It's definitely spooked some of the haunted house cast.

"I had scratches on my chest. It was like a big thing I don't know It was like the first years I was actually scared. These buildings are really old so like you never know what's in them," said Cast member Bianca Ramirez.

Despite the fear factor most cast members come back each fall perfecting their scares at the start of the season at scare school.

"25 years being a scare actor I still don't say I know it all because I learn something new every year in this business," said Cast member Gavin Johnson.