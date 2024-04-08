ITD announces 10th Avenue closures in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department has announced closures along 10th Ave over the week.

Starting April 9, flaggers will direct traffic at the 10th Ave westbound offramp while workers repair potholes in the area. This work will be in progress from 10 pm to 5 am on April 10.

Repairs to the underground electrical systems on 10th Ave near the I-84 interchange begin April 10. This closure will occur every day from 8 am to 4 pm until late April.

Closures ahead:

• 10th Ave. lane closures & flagging in Caldwell beginning Tues., April 9

• I-84 Karcher Interchange EB off-ramp closure in Nampa Thurs., April 11

• 10th Ave. EB off-ramp will be closed in Caldwell on Sun., April 14

10th Ave will also be seeing repairs on the eastbound offramp, which will be closed overnight on April 14 from 10 pm to 5 am for striping.