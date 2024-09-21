Irrigation company responds after Caldwell residents share frustrations over paying for unreceived services

CALDWELL, Idaho — More residents of Caldwell have come forward voicing their frustrations over paying for irrigation without actually getting any services. Golden Gate Irrigation has responded, asking for community members living in Precinct 2 or Precinct 3 to contact White Peterson in Nampa if they are interested in serving their community.



Golden Gate responds to frustrated homeowners.

Caldwell Homeowners living in precinct 2 and 3 are encouraged to serve their community by joining the board.

Golden Gate asking the city for help in the future once they are ready to move forward with much needed repairs.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"My yard is gone maybe I don't need to cut the grass," said Caldwell resident Juan Toledo.

Juan Toledo and his family live in the Golden Gate Irrigation District and say they've been dealing with improper irrigation for years leaving their lawn like this.

"$121 last year and $121 this year again," said Toledo.

Toledo says he's contacted Golden Gate more than once and instead of a solution he says he was told to water his grass with city water.

"So I'm gonna pay for it twice?," said Toledo

As we reported earlier this week many residents in the Golden Gate irrigation district are sharing these frustrations going months or in some cases years without proper irrigation.

"What can we do? Do I get a lawyer?," said Toledo.

Golden Gate's legal representation now shedding light on why.

They tell me the irrigation system itself is more than 100 years old and in dire need of upgrades and improvements, but in order to do so they need to fill vacant seats on their board.

They sent me a statement saying "The district is suffering from a lack of public engagement which affects its ability to manage its affairs and take the necessary steps in the plan for improvement."

Explaining one seat has been vacant for more than a year.

They say "The district is seeking public interest in filling two board seats so they can achieve the quorum needed by law to conduct business and move forward with their plan to make necessary improvements."

They've also been in touch with city officials seeking assistance and tell me they plan to seek grant funding to cover some costs of those much needed repairs.

Donna Bednores says some of those repairs are on her property where a broken pipe leaves her lawn flooded.

She does use some city water spiking her bill up to $200 a month.

"I'm on fixed income so it's not very good. If they get something done that would be wonderful so I can use the irrigation and not have to use my hose," said Caldwell resident Donna Bednores.