Insights into the new Pay-to-Play Fees at Caldwell School District

CALDWELL, Idaho — This year, Caldwell School District has rolled out a $100 Pay-to-Play fee for extracurricular activities, a response to a failed levy in May that used to cover things like transportation and athletics. While other local districts have similar fees, Caldwell parents will have another chance to weigh in on the levy when it appears on the November ballot.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

This year the Caldwell School District has introduced a rule that left many students and parents concerned for the new school year.

The Caldwell school board approved a $100 pay-to-play fee for students involved in extracurricular activities.

The change in response to the district's failed levy in May, which in years past helped cover costs for student transportation, athletics, extracurricular activities and staff salaries.

"The board was forced to cut $4.1 million from the budget and that included athletics and activities funding, so they are having to implement pay-to-participate fees for athletics and extracurricular activities," said Jessica Watts, director of communications for the Caldwell School District

If a student plays three or more sports, the district says the $100 fee will be charged for the first two activities, but a smaller fee will be charged for the third.

Several other local districts including Kuna and West Ada already charge students a fee to participate in sports.

But parents in the Caldwell District will have another chance to make their voices heard.

The levy is expected to appear again on the November ballot.