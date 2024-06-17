Improvements coming to Middleton Rd in Caldwell, closures expected

CALDWELL, Idaho — As cities in Caynon County continue to grow, residents have been seeing an uptick in traffic congestion along busier roads in the area.

The City of Caldwell is gearing up to make improvements to Middleton Rd at the Skyway St intersection to improve the flow of traffic and accommodate growing needs of the community.

The construction is set to begin in the coming weeks, with drivers being told to expect land closures and reduced speed limits in the area beginning in summer of 2024.

Starting in late July 2024, drivers should expect Middleton Rd to close until late October 2024.

The improvements to the roadway include:



Widening Middleton Road to five lanes from the Noble Drain to Shadow Glen Drive.

Building a dual-lane roundabout at the Middleton Road and Skyway Street intersection.

Adding new sidewalks, bike lanes, signalized pedestrian crossing, street lighting and landscaping.

Adding a raised median and U-turn opportunity between Linden Road and Skyway Street.

The project is in its early stages, but you can sign up for updates hereto follow the progress on Middelton Rd.