CALDWELL, Idaho — The Idaho Potato Drop is moving to Caldwell for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips confirmed to Idaho News 6 on Friday that the annual event will be held in Caldwell. Phillips said organizers are considering either downtown Caldwell or an area near the Caldwell Event Center, but a final location has not yet been announced.

Since its debut in 2013, the Idaho Potato Drop has traditionally been held in downtown Boise.

During last year’s Potato Drop, a fireworks-related explosion shattered nearby windows and injured a young girl.

Organizers explored moving the event to Expo Idaho earlier this year, but those plans did not move forward.

The Idaho Potato Drop is held each New Year’s Eve and features a giant glowing potato being lowered at midnight.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will provide more updates as additional details are confirmed.

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