Idaho bill would lower threshold for district-based city council elections in 11 growing cities

CALDWELL, Idaho — A proposed bill at the Idaho Statehouse could significantly change how cities like Caldwell elect their city council members, prompting debate over neighborhood representation, voter participation, and how quickly growing communities should adjust.

House Bill 720 would lower the population threshold requiring district-based city council elections from 100,000 residents to 25,000. If passed, cities like Caldwell, Kuna, and Eagle would be required to divide into voting districts.

That would mean residents would vote only for the council member representing their specific area of town, rather than casting ballots for all council seats at large.

Supporters say the shift is about strengthening local representation and making elected officials more accessible to the neighborhoods they serve.

“It’s all about representing our citizens,” said Carlos Hernandez, who ran for Caldwell City Council last fall.

Hernandez said district-based elections could help residents feel more connected to their council members.

“And when you have that relational representation, you can see them at your local neighborhood Walmart and talk to them face-to-face, which I think is very important,” Hernandez said.

Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, who introduced the bill, said the intent is to provide clearer lines of communication between residents and their elected officials.

“If you’ve got a problem you want to talk to the city about, your council members are at large. You don’t know who to talk to, you don’t actually have local representation. So the intent here is to provide that local representation by dividing the city into districts,” Alfieri said.

Under current law, only cities with populations above 100,000 — such as Boise and Nampa — are required to elect council members by district. Other cities, including Caldwell, continue to hold at-large elections.

Alfieri acknowledged that growth patterns would require adjustments over time, but said the structure allows flexibility.

“As the various areas grow, the cities can go back and readjust district boundaries based on the growth in those precincts. It would also increase, I believe, participation in government,” Alfieri said.

However, not everyone supports lowering the threshold to 25,000 residents.

“25,000 just creates a lot of issues in finding candidates and continuing on the city business,” said Jonathan Wheatley.

Brandon Weast, who plans to run again for Caldwell City Council, said he believes the timeline could move too quickly for cities already working to increase voter engagement and recruit candidates.

“Population size, I think it pushes things fast, way too fast, and then you have to backtrack and implement all that stuff,” Weast said.

Weast also raised concerns that redrawing district lines could place multiple current council members within the same district boundaries, potentially forcing sitting members to compete against one another or leave office before their terms end.

The proposal has also prompted broader questions about whether district-based elections would increase civic engagement or create additional barriers in mid-sized cities that already face low turnout in municipal races.

Caldwell Neighborhood Reporter Leslie Solis reached out to all current Caldwell City Council members for comment regarding how the bill could impact the city.

I fully understand why this type of law is appealing to some in the legislature. However, I believe having council members represent a small area within the city may result in candidates who are singularly focused on a specific demographic-related issue and not the broader issues within the city. The city deserves well-versed candidates who are equally informed about a variety of issues, whether in your backyard, or across town. After all, and regardless of your location, a council member will have to cast votes affecting the entire city.



If the bill becomes law, Canyon County will only have one year to complete the districting. City of Caldwell Councilmember Seat #6 Mike Dittenber

House Bill 720 continues to move through the legislative process as lawmakers weigh its potential impact on local governance across Idaho’s growing communities.

