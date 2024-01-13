Ice Skating lessons at the Indian Creek Plaza Ice Ribbon

CALDWELL, Idaho — Indian Creek Plaza Ice Skating Lessons:



The ice skating lessons will take place over the next four weeks until Feb. 1st.

Two sessions will be provided each week with two different time slots.

A skating instructor will be present to teach new skaters on the ice.

For more information about the lessons and how to sign up click here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"What I love is that you can start off at the beginning of the hour scared to death holding the rail, not sure what you're going to do then all of a sudden something clicks and you're like 'I'm doing this'," said Genevieve Hubler.

The Indian Creek Plaza Ice Ribbon in downtown Caldwell has a four-week ice skating lesson program for new skaters.

"It's a really fun place for moms and kids and adults and their children to have an experience together," said Hubler.

Hubler is the program's skating instructor, striving to teach new skaters how to overcome their fears.

"The biggest thing is you see someone who is scared to death, who's like, 'Well, I can do this.' And we can apply that rule to their outside life. Things are hard but sometimes you can do even better," said Hubler.

And just like in life, when someone falls Hubler reminds skaters, "Don't be afraid to get back up and try again."

The lessons are open to people of all ages looking to gain confidence on the ice and embrace the winter weather.

"We have size four toddler skates all the way up to adult men's 14," said Executive Director for Destination Caldwell, Denae Warren. "So if you fit any of those skate sizes you can come skate here in Indian Creek Plaza."