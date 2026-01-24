"ICE Out of Idaho" gathering draws dozens to downtown Caldwell amid counter-protests and controversy

CALDWELL, Idaho — An “ICE Out of Idaho” gathering brought community members to downtown Caldwell, where organizers provided resources and information while counter-protesters also showed up in support of ICE and law enforcement.

The event drew online controversy ahead of time after a flier listed Indian Creek Plaza as the location. Organizers said the gathering was intended as an information and resource effort in response to concerns about ICE activity in Canyon County, rather than a large-scale protest.

“It's actually really feeling a demand that's here. There's people that want to keep their community safe here and what we're doing is giving people that information and the education to be able to do so because people do want to protect their neighbors. People do care about others in their community. Maybe it seems like people in Idaho don't care, and that's not the truth,” said organizer Kimra Luna.

Luna has become a familiar name to many in the community following the Wilder ICE raid that made national headlines. She said that event marked a turning point, with more people reaching out for help and information.

“That's why we're here, is to make sure that people are prepared and they have the tools and the resources that they need so that if something does happen in the neighborhood, they know how to alert us,” said Luna.

Roughly 100 people attended the gathering. Law enforcement maintained a visible presence throughout the event, which remained peaceful despite moments of tension and disagreement between the two sides.

Some counter-protesters said they came to support ICE and the administration.

“I don't think there should be an argument about protecting America. If they are illegal, the one they're going for is illegal and there's some other.. some other bodies in there that are illegal, I don't see why that's a problem with them and getting them out,” said a local community member.

Another resident expressed concern about confrontations with law enforcement during protests.

“If they go up against ICE and put their hands on those guys, they get what they deserve and, and they need to, uh.... be smarter about it, you know, and protest peacefully like they claim,” said a local community member.

Despite criticism online and accusations that the gathering could cause harm, organizers said their purpose remains focused on safety and education.

“We're trying to keep communities safe. We're trying to make sure that kids are not getting snatched up and taken away from their families. We're trying to make sure parents aren't getting snatched up and taken away from their families. Our goal is to keep people safe, and that's the whole entire goal of having a community ice watch is to keep people as safe as we possibly can,” Luna said.

Organizers say they plan to continue outreach efforts across the Treasure Valley, providing information and resources to community members who request them.

