I-84 in Caldwell shifting traffic to eastbound lanes due to construction

CALDWELL, Idaho — A major traffic shift will begin Saturday as the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) prepares to widen westbound Interstate 84 between the Centennial Way and Franklin Road interchanges.

All traffic will shift to the eastbound lanes between the Centennial Way and Franklin Road interchanges. The traffic shift will be completed over two weekends in June. These new traffic patterns will remain in place until summer 2025.

Once the traffic shift is complete motorists can expect:



All lanes of I-84 will be on the eastbound side. Two lanes will be open in each direction, but lanes will be narrower.

Traffic will use temporary off-ramps at Centennial Way and 10 th Avenue (Exits 27 and 28). Temporary ramps will be shorter and may have fewer lanes than current ramps.

Frontage Road and Hannibal Street will be reduced to one-way traffic with flaggers.

Intermittent closures on 10 th Avenue will begin in July.

Avenue will begin in July. The pedestrian overpass over I-84 will be closed and detoured to 10th Avenue in late summer.

