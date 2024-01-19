How the snow is affecting residents living in subdivisions

CALDWELL, Idaho — Snow in subdivisions:



Residents have returned home after being unable to exit the neighborhood because of the snow.

Check with your HOA if experiencing similar problems with the snow.

Prepare by waking up extra early and warming up the car to get ice from the windows cleared off.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Scot Hitt lives in Mason Creek Landing in Caldwell. Like most subdivisions in the city, they have seen some battles with the snow.

"The biggest thing is trying to get out of the main highway," said Hitt. "I have experienced neighbors who have come back and said they literally can't get out. They're having trouble. So they turn around and come back into the neighborhood and are going to try it again later."

The neighborhood is off a busy street leaving residents with a hurdle of snow and ice to exit.

"When you're sitting there waiting for the cross-traffic to clear... when you first try to start out, I have seen not just myself, but a lot of vehicles having difficulty," said Hitt.

"Just recently we only had one way in and one way out. So that may also play into it because you have the volume. The high volume and everyone is trying to use the same street."

With the weather conditions over the past few days, Scot has adopted a routine to be safer when driving in the snow.

"You gotta have to get up extra early," said Hitt. "Make sure you warm up the car and get all the windows cleared off and it takes a bit of time."

Even though the snow is causing trouble in getting out of the neighborhood...

"I actually enjoy it though," said Hitt. "Because I know when it melts off all this water is going to be really good for our valley. For our farming community. So, I'm happy to see the snow."