How the heatwave is impacting this Caldwell flower farm

Van Lith has been doing everything she can to keep her colorful crops thriving and flourishing.

"Usually you see this heat in the end of July but I feel like we saw it quite early this year," said Van Lith.

The summer is full of early mornings for lovely hollow farm owner Nicole Van Lith and her team weeding, watering and fertilizing eight acres of flowers.

"we just want to fertilize more when it's hot out. Because you are watering so much you are depleting nutrients and the soil or any organic matter that you have laid down so I just have been fertilizing once a week in the morning or evening," said Van Lith.

Van Lith has been running her u-pick flower farm business for over 6 years growing zinnias and dahlias, snapdragons and sunflowers.

"I always of course worry about the people too if they want to come pick up flowers in the heat and be safe and not pass out or have a heat stroke because it's really easy to do. It's definitely a concern," said Van Lith.

And for the flowers some thrive while others struggle to survive.

"They are def struggling you can tell when I come out in the middle of the day and they're all drooping but I cant water them anymore cause I already watered them it's just I don't know," said Van Lith.

Nicole isn't certain what the future will hold but for now she's working hard to keep this place going and hopes to see new faces as the weather starts to cool down enough to enjoy the pumpkins in the fall.