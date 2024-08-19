Honoring Tradition: The Push-In Ceremony for Caldwell Fire Department’s New Engine and Squad 12

CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell had much to celebrate on Monday afternoon as the fire department proudly welcomed their new engine and Squad 12.



Equipped with a 1,000-gallon water tank, the new engine significantly enhances the department’s ability to serve areas with limited water access.

The ceremony commenced with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer, followed by heartfelt thanks from the department to the mayor, city council, and community for their support. Community members and families ensured a great turnout, and tradition was honored with the ceremonial push of the new engine into the station.

Fire Chief Caldwell shared plans for future expansion, including the addition of three new engines, the opening of Station 4, and the potential development of two additional stations to better serve the growing community. (Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"Our community is growing and our fire department needs to grow along with it."On Monday afternoon, the city of Caldwell and Fire Department held a celebration for a much-needed safety expansion." Said Caldwell Mayor Wagoner

"Canyon dispatch stand by for an announcement company 12,

Attention fire department, personnel and citizens of Caldwell as of August 19, 2024 fire engine 12 And squad 12 ARE officially IN SERVICE" Said Operator

A push-in ceremony was held at Fire Station 2 as the department introduced Squad 12 and brought in their newest engine with a thousand-gallon water tank.

"We are very excited and grateful and thankful to our community and our mayor for supporting the fire department. The purchase of this new fire engine is going to enhance the service coverage and delivery of services for this community." Said Caldwell Fire Chief Chief Frawley

The new team and equipment mean the department can better serve one of the Treasure Valley's fastest growing communities.

"This is one of the busiest fire stations in the state of Idaho; last year this unit ran 3,500 calls and as such we run a lot of miles on our apparatus so having a new fire engine its going to make sure we always have the community served and protected." Said Caldwell Fire Chief Frawley

Mayor Wagoner came out during the community-supported ceremony, calling it a great turnout.

"I think that's really important cause obviously it's tax dollars that help us fund our fire departments our stations, our employees our firefighters so to have the community support is huge." Said Caldwell Mayor Wagoner

And this is only the beginning since the department is also working to add 3 new engines in the future.

"So the three new fire engines are gonna replace the existing fleet and gonna place the current engines to a reserved status so that we can continue to maintain the high services. We also have plans for the new fire station, station 4, and developing new plans for stations 5 and 6."