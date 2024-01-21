Homes for Our Troops will build a specially adapted home for local Caldwell Veteran

CALDWELL, Idaho — Homes for Our Troops:



Homes for Our Troops is a National non-profit organization with the mission of building homes for injured veterans.

Homes for Our Troops relies on community support to build these homes for injured veterans.

For more information on how to get involved click here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Homes for Our Troops is a National non-profit organization with the mission of building homes for injured veterans. Making them more accessible to their lifestyles.

"We were told that we were going to be receiving a house and have one built for us so it was pretty surreal. Pretty emotional," said Army Sergeant Chad Pfeifer.

Pfeifer was injured while serving in Iraq. Having lost his left leg above his knee, had a right heel fracture, and lost partial hearing in both of his ears.

"Being wheelchair accessible is going to be one of the big things. Being able to help my wife out with daily activities and then being there for our boys," said Pfeifer. "Just being able to be involved in their daily activities is going to be a huge blessing"

Homes for Our Troops relies on community support to build these homes for injured veterans and Caldwell did not disappoint.

"It's been awesome…this community is extremely supportive," said Cynthia Baptiste, the Chief Financial Officer for Homes for Our Troops.

This new house will not only allow Chad to lead a more active lifestyle but hope for more to come.

"Just knowing all the different ways that our house can change our lives and the fact that I'd be able to do a lot of things that in a normal house you can't do," said Pfeifer.

Sergeant Chad and his wife both grew up in Caldwell, having even attended Vallivue High School.

"We love the Caldwell area," said Pfeifer. "We love the people here. Love the communities so it's home."

