Heat advisory prompts Caldwell Night Rodeo organizers to open cooling stations

CALDWELL, Idaho — It’s going to be a hot evening at the Caldwell Night Rodeo with temperatures reaching triple digits.

Organizers say there will be heat relief stations around the rodeo and encourage anyone heading out there to bring water bottles and cooling towels.

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Misting tents and water refill stations will be available at three locations for the rest of the week, including VIP at O’Connor Field House, Coors Corner, and behind the south bleachers near Section CC.

The Caldwell Fire Department also has a first aid station set up behind the south bleachers. They’ll have medical assistance for anyone who feels ill or overheated.

The rodeo said you will be able to buy water bottles throughout the grounds. Organizers encourage fans to take advantage of the cooling stations, drink plenty of water, and get help if you start feeling bad due to the heat.

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