Gunshot detection tech in Caldwell leads to arrests

CALDWELL, ID — The Caldwell Police Department installed a new gunshot detection system around the city this year, which the department says led to multiple arrests on Sunday.

The system uses microphones installed in specific locations to detect the sound of gunshots and alert authorities, according to a CPD press release.

Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, the system alerted police to multiple gunshots fired in the area of 300 Belmont Street. According to police, the technology helped officers locate a vehicle and two suspects connected to the shooting.

“Illegal gun violence across the country has surged in recent years and the use of technology to assist law enforcement in quickly solving these crimes has been the topic of political discussion and dissent among some law makers,” said Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram. "This is a classic example of leveraging technology to keep our community safe, while holding criminals accountable and reducing the overall footprint of traditional policing."