Getting ready for the opening of the Canyon County Fair

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Canyon County Fair is just around the corner, starting this Thursday for four days of excitement! However, this year's event coincides with extreme heat and smoky conditions, prompting organizers to implement extra precautions for everyone's safety and comfort.

Organizers have ramped up amenities like multiple water stations, cooling areas, and a new splash pad perfect for the kids. They've also ensured the animals stay cool with shaded areas and fans.

Security and medical preparedness are top priorities too, with on-site security and a dedicated paramedic and police tents.

Remember to stay hydrated and take breaks from the sun.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"A lot of preparation has been going into it" said Coulter

The 4 day annual canyon county fair is here. Crews and vendors setting up to make sure things are ready for opening day on Thursday.

Rebecca Coulter tells me they take outdoor summer conditions into consideration when making preparations to keep crowds safe.

"We have really large cooling stations with misters and we set up a splash pad with sprinklers" said Coulter

And it's not just people to prepare for but also the livestock.

"If you walk around the fair you'll notice that they are all set up under shaded areas with fans we even bring them to indoor areas for their shows" said Coulter

Safety is a top priority for their team with on-site security on staff 24-7.

Police and paramedics will also have a tent for anyone in need.

Many look forward to the festivities for the fair fun and food.

While others have been preparing for the chance to show off months of hard work.

"I'm most excited to show my cow. Yeah me too" Said Hudson and Hadley Christianson

60-thousand people are expected to stop by the fairgrounds for the event and with hot summer temperatures it's important to stay hydrated.

"And when you get here know that there are cooling stations, water filling stations every single vendor one of the number 1 things they will sell is water" said Coulter

