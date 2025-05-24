Gem State BMX Nationals Bring 500 Riders to Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — About 500 riders are competing in this year's Gem State National, a national bike competition that's part of USA BMX Nationals, bringing riders from across the country to the Caldwell BMX track.

"It's a sport that's different from any other, like a team sport. You can be on teams, but it's an individual sport," said Jen Hill, president of the Idaho BMX Board.

Among the competitors is 15-year-old Hope Anderson, who has been racing for 7 years after starting BMX when she was 8 years old.

"This is my home track, so I ride here weekly, so I'm really excited you know riding on the home turf, so I'm definitely very confident and really excited going into the weekend," said Anderson.

Anderson, who has several sponsors and rides for FLY Racing, will be competing in multiple events throughout the weekend.

"I'm doing the pro-am so it's the pros and the amateurs, but the class I race the most is the 15-16 girl expert class," said Anderson.

After the Gem State Nationals, many riders will continue on the national circuit with hopes of making it to "Grams," which is essentially the Super Bowl of BMX racing.

For Anderson, mental preparation is just as important as physical training.

"I think having the mental strength to push through that and be ready to train every day and take that training into your laps, I think you need to be mentally tough to continue that," said Anderson.

The Gem State Nationals will continue throughout the weekend, with events starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday at the Caldwell BMX track.

