Free hazardous waste & electronic waste disposal event in Canyon County

CALDWELL, Idaho — Pickles Butte Sanitary Landfill will host its next free quarterly household hazardous waste and electronic waste disposal event on Wednesday, June 12, at the O’Connor Field House (2207 Blaine St, Caldwell). The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and there is no cost for Canyon County residents.

People are asked to remain in their vehicles and place their household hazardous and electronic waste in an easily accessible location. Waste should be limited to 25 gallons and/or 20 items per household.

Common household hazardous waste and e-waste that will be accepted include:

• Cleaning Products: oven cleaners, drain cleaners, wood and metal cleaners and polishers, toilet cleaners, tub and shower cleaners, tile cleaners, bleach, pool chemicals.

• Indoor Pesticides: ant spray and baits, cockroach sprays and baits, flea repellents and shampoos, bug sprays, houseplant insecticides, moth repellents, mouse/rat poison and baits.

• Automotive Products: motor oil, fuel additives, carburetor and fuel injection cleaners, starter fluids, automotive batteries, transmission and brake fluid, antifreeze.

• Workshop/Painting Supplies: adhesives and glues, furniture strippers, oil or enamel-based paints, stains and finishes, paint thinners and turpentine, paint strippers and removers, photographic chemicals, fixatives and other solvents.

• Lawn/Garden Products: herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, wood preservatives

• Household Batteries and Fluorescent Light bulbs: nickel-cadmium batteries, lithium/lithium-ion batteries, fluorescent tubes and light bulbs.

• Other Flammable Products: propane tanks, kerosene, home heating oil, diesel fuel, gas/oil mix, lighter fluid

• Electronic Waste: cell phones, computers, monitors, printers, audio/video, small devices (iPods, gaming devices), other equipment with a cord

***Please note that no biological or radiological waste will be accepted. No explosives, ammunition, or prescription drugs will be accepted either. Business waste WILL NOT be accepted without an appointment.***

Call (208) 577-4737 to schedule an appointment, or click here to learn more about the event.