Fourth of July in Caldwell features car show, armored combat, and more

CALDWELL, Idaho — Fourth of July celebrations are on the horizon, and the City of Caldwell has announced its Independence Day schedule with events presented by the Caldwell Night Rodeo, now celebrating 100 years of operation in Idaho.

The day will kick off with a 7 am fun run at the Fairview Golf Course. Both 1k and 5k run options will be available to the public.

After that, it'll be time for the city's Fourth of July parade, which kicks off at 9 am and runs through downtown Caldwell on the route pictured below.

The parade will feature horses with the Caldwell Police Mounted Unit Foundation.

Then an armored medieval combat showcase will be featured at Memorial Park from 11 am to 1 pm. There will also be a classic car show and vendor fair (for those looking to grab a bite) at the park, those will both run from 11 am to 2 pm. Memorial Park will also feature an eating contest from 1 pm to 2 pm.

The fireworks display will start at dusk at Brother's Park with select food vendors present at the celebration.

More information on the event is available on the City of Caldwell's website.