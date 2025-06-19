Former Caldwell Police lieutenant has filed tort claim after being fired for whistleblowing

CALDWELL, Idaho — A former Caldwell Police lieutenant has filed a tort claim against the city of Caldwell, claiming he was fired for exposing alleged corruption within the department's leadership.

Benjamin Heinrich filed a formal claim against the city, the police department, and several officials, including Police Chief Rex Ingram, after being terminated in April.

The tort claim states Heinrich was placed on administrative leave in February after posting flyers while off-duty that called for Chief Ingram's removal due to alleged misconduct.

According to the claim, Heinrich had exhausted all avenues to address the chief's misconduct before taking his concerns public.

Heinrich specifically accuses Ingram of misusing city funds for personal travel, accommodations, and other expenses.

The former lieutenant claims he had an exemplary record with the department before raising concerns about the chief's conduct, after which he allegedly faced a hostile work environment and retaliatory discipline.

Heinrich remained on administrative leave until April 28, when he was officially terminated from his position.

The tort claim seeks damages in excess of $500,000 for what Heinrich describes as wrongful termination and retaliation for whistleblowing activities.

Idaho News 6 reached out to both Heinrich's legal representation and the Caldwell Police Department for comment, but has not received responses from either party.

