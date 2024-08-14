First day of school ending early for students in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — It’s the first day of school in Caldwell, and the excitement is in the air! Students are back in classrooms and the first day of school marks the start of a new early release schedule for the Caldwell School District.

Remember, students will have early dismissal today and every Wednesday: middle and high schoolers will be released at 1:15 p.m., and elementary kids at 2:00 p.m. This change gives teachers extra time each week to collaborate and plan.

Here’s to a fantastic start to the school year!

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"You know there is always hiccups but it was really smooth all things considered and our kids are in classes and rockin n rollin today. School is a new adventure for our students. Parents are excited students are excited we are happy to have our students back," said Principal Matthew McDaniel.

Staff I spoke with tell me they're excited for the new school year and how the first day's drop-off went. While I was here I didn't see or hear of any issues impacting students, parents or staff, and have reached out to district officials to see how it went for all Caldwell schools.

